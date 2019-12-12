Congress fishing in troubled waters of Brahmaputra, won't revive: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh attacked the Congress for fanning violence in the Northeast states. He said, "Misleading statements made by Rahul Gandhi yesterday tend to fish in troubled waters of Brahmaputra and trying to seek crutches of some of disgruntled elements to revive their fortune." Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, 'The CAB is an attempt by Modi-Shah Government to ethnically cleanse the North East. It is a criminal attack on the North East, their way of life and the idea of India'.