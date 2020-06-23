Congress Files Complaint with MP Poll Panel, Accuses Vijayvargiya of Using Unfair Means in 2018 Elections

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh has submitted a complaint with the state chief electoral officer against Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya over his remarks that he ensured "good enough expenses" in the Mhow constituency during the assembly polls in 2018 which led to his party’s win.

On Tuesday, Congress leaders led by JP Dhanopia handed the complaint to the election commission in Bhopal, apprising about the statement from Vijayvargiya.

“During a recent interview with a regional daily in Indore, Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed of making ‘good enough expenses’ in the assembly polls 2018 at Mhow constituency in Dhar,” said the complaint. "He (Vijayvargiya) did not even inform candidate Usha Thakur about these expenses."

The BJP leader, the complaint said, mentioned that he even visited Mhow at 2am during the election for "poll setting". The Congress said that the poll campaign ends at 10pm and voters go to sleep, so what kind of "setting" did he do so late at night.

The party is seeking a ban on Vijayvargiya for future polls and has demanded that the expenses mentioned by the senior leader should be added into the poll expenses of Usha Thakur.

Vijayvargiya who represented Mhow between 2013 and 2018 had given it up in the 2018 assembly polls to earn a ticket for his son. The party fielded his son Akash from Indore and gave the Mhow ticket to Thakur.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal hit back at the Congress on the complaint, saying the party has a lot of free time so it can afford to do this. “The opposition party first lodges complaints with constitutional bodies and later cries foul when it can’t receive a favourable verdict,” said Agrawal, alleging that the Congress has even disrespected the Supreme Court of India and needs to respect constitutional authorities.

The Congress also handed another complaint to the state election commission, alleging that with 24 bypolls due in the state the ruling BJP is transferring officers in large numbers to manipulate the elections. The state government should be restrained from this, demanded the party in the complaint.