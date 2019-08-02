Congress expresses concern over reports emanating creating atmosphere of panic in J-K: GN Azad

Congress' Party Jammu and Kashmir Policy Planning Group expressed their concern on deployment of additional paramilitary forces and 'terrorism threat' in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress party also urged government of India to bring down the panic atmosphere in the state. Senior leader of Congress Party, Ghulam Nabi Azad told mediapersons, "Deep concern was expressed at continuous reports emanating from both Home Ministry and state government of Jammu and Kashmir, which were creating an atmosphere of panic and apprehension about intentions of the Government of India." "Massive build-up of security forces, curtailment of Amarnath Yatra and also unprecedented advisories being issued to tourists, yatris and other civilians are creating an atmosphere of heightened insecurity and fear. We urge Government of India not to take any decision which would precipitate a deep crisis," He further added. The Congress' Kashmir Policy Planning Group, headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, met on Friday to discuss the current political situation in the J-K.