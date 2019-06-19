Congress dissolved KPCC committee to reorganise party at all levels: Dinesh Gundu Rao

As Congress party today dissolved its Karnataka state unit, KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao said that he had requested Rahul Gandhi to make necessary changes and 'organise' the committee that they had made before the elections.He said, "Now we've to see how to reorganise not only KPCC but also district Congress and Block Congress committees. It'll be a total reorganisation of the party at all levels."All India Congress Committee (AICC) dissolved its Karnataka state unit, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).