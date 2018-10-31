Congress didn't respect Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday attacked Congress party and said that it did not respect Indian National Congress (INC) leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and India was unfortunate to not have him as its Prime Minister. "Congress never gave due respects to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The party hailed only one family. That man (Vallabhbhai Patel), who integrated 500 princely states in India, was forgotten by the party. I congratulate the PM that he unveiled the world's tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel today. That is the true tribute to him", he said. He sharply criticized the then PM Jawaharlal Nehru and said has Kashmir been in Patel's hands its 1/3rd portion would not have been with Pakistan. "Had he not been there, India wouldn't have been unified. Had Kashmir been in his hands instead of Jawaharlal Nehru, its 1/3rd part wouldn't have been with Pakistan. India was unfortunate that Sardar Patel wasn't its PM. What Congress did to him, need not be said again."