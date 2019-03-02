Congress didn't have courage to fight against terrorism: Amit Shah

While addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday slammed Congress party and asked question to Congress party president Rahul Gandhi. Shah said ''Rahul Baba did u have courage to fight against terrorism, when your government was formed in India. Congress party didn't have courage to fight back against Pakistan and they are raising question against us.'' When 26/11 attack happened in India Congress party did nothing against Pak. This kind of diplomatic victory was brought by BJP's Narendra Modi government.