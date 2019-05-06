Congress will decide PM after LS polls results: Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Harish Rawat said that the party will decide on its Prime Ministerial candidate after poll results. Our leader has said it clearly we'll decide after election results that who will be the Prime Minister. But like Sharad Pawar Ji has said it again and again, 'coalition Govt had always been successful', an example of which is 2004-2014, when Singh was king, said Rawat. Rawat was in Ludhiana to campaign for MP Ravneet Singh Bittu.