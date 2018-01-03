Congress is crying foul over Dalit violence in Pune: Dharmendra Pradhan

After facing allegations from the Opposition over Pune violence claiming BJP to be 'anti-Dalit', Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the biggest beneficiaries of the government's scheme are the Dalits. He said that the government is taking every step for the community and its Ujjwala Yojana has mostly benefitted the Dalit community. He also retorted to Congress by saying that it cries foul for the community for which the BJP is working on the ground. Following the clashes in Pune over the Bhima-Koregaon incident in which a youth was killed, Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that BJP has a 'fascist vision' for India and Bahujan Samajwadi Party leader Mayawati blamed the state government for not making adequate arrangements to prevent the clashes.