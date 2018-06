Congress leader Kamal Nath addressed a public meeting during an event on Friday. In his speech, Kamal Nath compared the leading parties of India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. He said, "What is Congress's DNA? Congress has constitution, it has policy and it has clear motive. This is the difference between us and BJP. They can give speech, converse, but their DNA is faulty. That is what we have to show the public."