Congress confident of poll victory in 3 northeastern states

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) The Congress said it was confident of retaining power in Meghalaya, and winning in Nagaland and Tripura as poll dates for the three northeastern states were announced on Thursday.

"The party workers and the Congress are very excited," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala told media persons here soon after the Election Commission announced the poll dates, adding that the party was "hopeful" that it would form governments in these states.

And in the state "where we are not in power for a long time, we will come to that place by contesting elections on the agenda of people", he added.

"The Congress will fight the election unitedly and again the people of the country will see the hard work of the party leaders which they have just witnessed in the recently concluded Gujarat assembly elections," said Surjewala.

Announcing the single-day poll schedule for the three states, Chief Election Commissioner A.K. Joti said that while Tripura will vote on February 18, Nagaland and Meghalaya will do so on February 27.

Counting of votes for all the three states, which have 60-member assemblies each, will be done on March 3.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist is ruling Tripura while the Nagaland People's Front is in power in Nagaland.

--IANS

aks/vd/dg