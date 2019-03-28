Congress' comments on Balakot airstrike is not in favour of India: PM Modi

Addressing a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress party for questioning the Balakot airstrike. The Prime Minister said, "While protesting against Modi, the Congress leaders are not able to see what is good for the country. Whole country and every countryman are talking in one voice and these Congress people are talking in a different voice. After the Balakot airstrike, the Congress leaders are making such comments that aren't in favour of India. Even in Jammu and Kashmir, the party that has been ruling for years has been saying the same language. Do you accept this language of Congress? Of PDP? of NC? How can any citizen accept such language which is applauded in Pakistan?"