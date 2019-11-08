Congress celebrates 3 years of demonetisation by massive protests

Congress workers on November 8 celebrated the 3 years of demonetisation, which was implicated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on November 8, 2016, by protesting in different states. Youth Congress staged a protest in front of Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s office in the national capital. The congress workers in Pune also raised slogans while staging a protest against demonetisation. In Lucknow, police have to use excessive force to control the NSUI workers during their protest. On November 8, 2016, the Centre had invalidated Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and introduced new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes, with an aim to tackle money laundering and terror funding.