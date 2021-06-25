‘Congress Cannot Be Left Out of Any Alternative Front’: Pawar

Days after the big opposition parties’ meet at Sharad Pawar's residence, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader on Friday, 25 June, said that Congress must be a part of any alternative front that challenges BJP in the future.

"An alliance was not discussed in the Rashtra Manch meeting but if an alternative force is to be raised, it will be done only by taking Congress together. We need power like that," Pawar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He appealed for "collective leadership" from the opposition, and upon being asked if he will be the face of the front said, "We haven't discussed but I think we'll have to go ahead by considering the role of collective leadership. I did this for years. But right now, I'll work to keep everyone together and guide and strengthen them."

Opposition leaders from eight political parties – including Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), National Conference, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, and Rashtriya Lok Dal – were at the residence of the NCP supremo for a meeting on Tuesday.

Later, NCP leader Majeed Memon refuted speculation that Congress had been 'boycotted' from the meet and said that the congregation "was about discussing improvements in the political, economic and social environment of the country”.

He further stated that the 'Rashtra Manch' was not held by Pawar to unite anti-BJP parties but was called by Rashtra Manch chief Yashwant Sinha.

