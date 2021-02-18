Congress blatantly joined hands with ‘communal’ AIUDF in Assam: Baijayant Panda

Guwahati (Assam), Feb 18: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda said that the Congress party is openly joining hands with “communal” party AIUDF for the upcoming state polls. “Congress party is openly joining hands with the communal party. It was hidden but now it’s been revealed. We can see the agendas of Congress. People should listen to what the party has announced. People of Assam have rejected them”. Congress and Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) joined hands on January 19 to offer an alternative to the ruling BJP in the state.