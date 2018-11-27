Congress blames Governor Malik of damaging India's interest in JandK

Congress on Tuesday criticised Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik for going back on his earlier statement on dissolving JandK Assembly and said that he has incurred long-term damage to India's interest in the Valley. Congress' national spokesperson Manish Tewari said, "What the governor of JandK did was nothing short of a command performance. He has done long-term damage to India's interest in Jammu and Kashmir. This will have implications in the future also." The Governor had earlier dissolved the assembly and said that he did it on the instructions of BJP but later took sole responsibility for his act.