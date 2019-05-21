Congress will blame Sam Pitroda, Mani Shankar Aiyar for their defeat if EVM excuse will fail: Shivraj Chouhan

While speaking to ANI on National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) row, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah has called meeting of NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present in that meeting." "They (Congress) are searching for excuses by just going and visiting office of the Election Commission of India (ECI). If this will not work then, Congress party will blame Sam Pitroda or Mani Shankar Aiyar for their defeat and will safeguard 'Rajkumar' (Congress president Rahul Gandhi)," Chouhan added.