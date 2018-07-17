Congress, BJP are indulging in polarisation: Owaisi

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday reacted on 'Congress is a party of Muslims' row and Congress president Rahul Gandhi's tweet. He said both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are pandering to the majority community of vote and they are indulging in polarisation. Rahul Gandhi took to twitter and said, "I stand with the last person in the line. The exploited, marginalised and the persecuted. Their religion, caste or beliefs matter little to me. I seek out those in pain and embrace them. I erase hatred and fear. I love all living beings. I am the Congress."