Congress, BJP have always made false promises: Shivpal Yadav

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) (PSPL) president Shivpal Singh Yadav on Saturday filed nomination from Firozabad Lok Sabha constituency. While speaking to mediapersons he said, "The BJP led central government had made big announcements before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, but they have not fulfilled even one of their promises, weather Congress or BJP they have always made false promises. The people of India and Uttar Pradesh now only trust us."