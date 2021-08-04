Congress' Bittu, SAD's Harsimrat have a verbal spat in Parliament over farm bills

Heated argument between Ravneet Singh Bittu and Harsimrat Kaur badal in Parliament on Wednesday.

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, a heated argument broke out between Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday when the former accused the latter of getting the farm laws enacted while she was a minister in the Union Cabinet, and added that she 'doing drama' over the laws and showing 'fake support' to the farmers' cause.

The argument took place in Parliament today when SAD MPs were protesting against the new farm laws while Bittu was speaking to reporters.

Bittu alleged that Badal resigned from the Cabinet after getting the laws enacted and repeatedly accused her of doing drama over the news laws.

As Bittu continued to level allegations against Badal, the latter was seen arguing with him for a short while and then continuing with her protest.

Speaking to reporters during the argument, Badal said, "Ask him (Bittu) where were Rahul Gandhi, Sonai Gandhi when these bills were passed. The Congress party by staging a walkout helped in the passage of those bills. Where were you when the bills were passed? Now you are spreading lies and maligning us?"

Earlier, on Saturday, Badal along with members of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) met President Ram Nath Kovind to ask the Centre to discuss the issue of farm laws and Pegasus in the Parliament.

Farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 last year against the newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over several issues including the new farm laws since the beginning of this session.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament, which started on July 19th, will conclude on August 13. (ANI)