Congress biased for marginalised, says Rahul in British Parliament

London, Aug 24 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday told the British Parliament that his party is biased towards the marginalised, the party said.

Gandhi is the first foreign opposition leader to be invited to speak at the UK Parliament's Grand Committee Room, the Congress party said and added that he spoke on a range of issues, including women empowerment.

"Congress President is the first foreign opposition leader to be invited to speak at the Grand Committee Room of the UK Parliament... Other prominent speakers who have spoken here are Dalai Lama, Nelson Mandela and Mikhail Gorbachev," the party said in a tweet.

Gandhi said centrepiece of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's and Congress' stand is that the party will always look to the person standing at the end of the line. "We are for everybody but we are biased to the marginalised," he said.

The Congress leader said he cannot stand someone being disrespected by someone because the person is not in power. "I will immediately stand with the person being bullied by a person in power."

Gandhi also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not allow India to express itself.

"We unify ourselves in India when we express ourselves. This is the contention I have with PM Modi. He does not let India express itself. India's strength is its diversity, that's what makes it beautiful," Gandhi said.

