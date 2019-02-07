Congress will beat Narendra Modi, BJP, RSS in 2019: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi attended AICC minority department National Convention on "Mera Samvidhan-Mera Swabhimaan at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul said, "The Prime Minister of India can only talk about unity, not about division. If he does, he will be removed. Congress will beat Narendra Modi, BJP and RSS in 2019." Talking about the attack on the institutions by the ruling government, Rahul added, "The institutions in India do not belong to any party, they belong to the country. They (BJP) think they are above the nation, in 3 months they will understand that nation is above them."