Congress Backers Should Stop Eating If Inflation Haunting Them, says Senior BJP Leader in Madhya Pradesh

In a bizarre instance, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Chhattisgarh stoked a controversy saying those who think that a high inflation rate is a national calamity should stop eating.

Former cabinet minister of Raman Singh government, Brijmohan Agrawal was speaking to the media in Raipur on Thursday.

The senior leader when asked about people complaining about the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, said if people consider it a national calamity, they should shun food and stop using petrol and diesel.

“I think inflation will come down if only congressmen and those backing the party will do these things.”

Congress spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla was quick to retaliate saying it’s nothing but a resonance of Agrawal’s huge assets accumulated through corrupt means in the last 15 years.

“On one hand, his government’s policies of profiteering are crushing commoners under inflation and the senior leader is shamelessly advising people to stop eating,” said Shukla.

To add, fuel prices, pulses, and edible oil rates have shown a sharp surge in the last few weeks, giving tough time to the commoners, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here