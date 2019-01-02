Congress audio clip: Manohar Parrikar is threatening and blackmailing PM Modi, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday referring to the audio tape released today by the party said that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is threatening and blackmailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi because he has information of the Rafale deal. Rahul Gandhi said, "Entire cabinet heard what Mr Parrikar said, essentially what Mr Parrikar is doing is threatening and blackmailing the Prime Minister of India because he (Parrikar) has information of the Rafale deal."