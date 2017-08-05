Congress attacks Modi, BJP over attack on Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday mounted a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP over the "potentially fatal" attack on party Vice President Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat, saying the violence was the "style of politics pursued by the BJP and RSS".

Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leaders attacked the BJP and RSS even as hundreds of Congress workers, led by Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken, staged a march from Teen Murti to Gujarat Bhawan here, raising slogans against Prime Minister Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Yesterday (Friday) such a large stone was thrown by the BJP workers. It hit one of my PSOs (Personal Security Officer) and he was hurt. This is the style of politics of Modiji, BJP and the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh)," Rahul Gandhi said outside Parliament House.

He also said that Prime Minister Modi would not condemn Friday's attack on his convoy in Banaskantha in Gujarat as it involved his own party workers. "When they have themselves done it, how will they condemn it?" he asked.

Condemning it as a "potentially fatal" attack on Gandhi's cavalcade in Gujarat, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said the Congress was a 130-year-old party that had seen many ups and downs and its leaders won't be scared by such tactics.

"This stone could kill a human. What was the police doing? Let me say that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress won't be intimidated by such tactics," Sharma said as he showed a piece of concrete allegedly hurled at Gandhi's car in Gujarat on Friday.

"It deserves the strongest condemnation, and exposes the intent, ideology, and character of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh which believe in violence, intimidation, and physical assaults on political opponents or leaders.

"It is integral to their thinking and their political philosophy and their actions."

Sharma said that the BJP was using every possible means to capture power everywhere.

Blaming the state government for lack of proper security, the Congress leader said: "It cannot just wash off its hands by saying a bullet proof car was offered." He said the Congress Vice President had every right to go and stand in solidarity with those affected by floods.

Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala accused Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani of shielding the goons behind the attack.

"We have lodged a complaint of 'murderous assault' against four BJP workers, but police has not registered an FIR," Surjewala said.

He alleged that Gujarat's BJP government deliberately ignored the protocol followed in the case of the Special Protection Group protectee Rahul Gandhi.

"There is an abject failure on the part of Rupani and his administration."

Earlier in the day, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and National Students Union of India (NSUI) workers staged a protest outside the BJP headquarters in central Delhi and raised slogans against the party.

The protests came as a BJP youth wing leader was arrested and the Dhanera City BJP president named as an accused on Saturday in connection with the attack on Rahul Gandhi's car.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi faced hostile crowds waving black flags and shouting slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tour of flood-hit Dhanera town in Banaskantha district. His car was pelted with stones, shattering some windowpanes and injuring his personal security officer.

--IANS

sid/rn