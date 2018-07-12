Congress asks workers to choose words wisely after Shashi Tharoor's 'Hindu Pakistan' remark

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill addressed a press conference on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's 'Hindu Pakistan' statement on Thursday. Shergill said, "Every Indian knows INC represents pluralistic, multi religious, multi-linguistic society. Irrespective of the government which comes in power, Indian democracy will never allow India to become Pakistan. Today, India is far ahead of Pakistan and in this Congress has a very valuable contribution. Congress workers should exercise restraint, caution and choose their words and statements wisely. Congress workers should not be provoked by BJP's polarising, hate and dividing statements. That is basic difference between us and them."