Congress appoints Kamal Nath as Madhya Pradesh state chief The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has announced the appointment of former Union minister and Chhindwara MP, Kamal Nath as the new Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President. Kamal Nath has replaced former Union Minister Arun Yadav. Besides the appointment of Kamal Nath, the AICC also announced the appointment of former Union minister and Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia as chairman of the campaign committee. The party also named four working presidents – Tribal leader Bala Bacchan, senior legislator Ramnivas Rawat, Indore MLA Jitu Patwari and leader Surendra Chaudhary. Assembly elections are due in Madhya Pradesh at the end of this year and the Congress high command had been unable to finalise the reshuffle because of pulls and pressures from various factions. While appointing Scindia and Kamal Nath, the party has however not signalled whether it would project one of them as the chief ministerial candidate. NYOOOZ Desk