Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot addressed at the All India Congress Seva Dal's Maha Adhiveshan (grand meet) in Ajmer. He said, "We have to expand the ideology that brings the society together. From Pundit Nehru till today, Congress has always contributed to the society and brought unity. We have won in three states, Congress will make a government in centre as well under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi."