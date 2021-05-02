‘Shall Work Together’: Modi Congratulates Mamata, Stalin & Vijayan

After almost two months of the electoral process, counting of votes for the Assembly elections began across four states and one Union Territory on Sunday, 2 May.

The TMC is set to win the Assembly elections with over 200 seats, defeating the BJP, which is leading in about 70 seats, in the eight-phase state elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various Opposition leaders, including NCP's Sharad Pawar, AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav congratulated Mamata Banerjee, as her party continued to hold on to strong leads in the West Bengal elections.

Congratulations to Mamata Didi for @AITCofficial's win in West Bengal. The Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfil people’s aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. @MamataOfficial — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

An emotional day after fighting the world’s most destructive force, MO-SHA’s BJP. Filthy campaign aided by agencies and shameless EC. A momentous day for India & Bengal. It is understandable that we are euphoric but we also know that during #Covid we have to celebrate responsibly — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 2, 2021

Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory!

Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 2, 2021

Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi for landslide victory. What a fight!



Congratulations to the people of WB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 2, 2021

प. बंगाल में भाजपा की नफ़रत की राजनीति को हराने वाली जागरुक जनता, जुझारू सुश्री ममता बनर्जी जी व टीएमसी के समर्पित नेताओं व कार्यकर्ताओं को हार्दिक बधाई!



ये भाजपाइयों के एक महिला पर किए गए अपमानजनक कटाक्ष ‘दीदी ओ दीदी’ का जनता द्वारा दिया गया मुँहतोड़ जवाब है।



# दीदी_जिओ_दीदी pic.twitter.com/wlnUmdfMwA — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 2, 2021

Trends from Tamil Nadu show the DMK-led alliance comfortably ahead with leads in 147 seats, while the AIADMK-led alliance is leading in 85. The alliance that wins 118 out of 234 seats will clinch power in the state. A DMK victory will mark party chief MK Stalin’s first stint as chief minister.

Meanwhile, as DMK workers celebrated the encouraging trends, party president MK Stalin asked party cadre not to leave the counting centre till all votes were counted and to avoid celebrations.

PM Modi, RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, congratulated MK Stalin, as his party continued to hold on to a comfortable lead in the Tamil Nadu elections.

Congratulations to Thiru @mkstalin and @arivalayam for the victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. We shall work together for enhancing national progress, fulfilling regional aspirations and defeating the COVID-19 pandemic. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

Congratulations to @mkstalin ji and the dedicated DMK & alliance workers for this resounding victory. TN people are desperately waiting for progressive pro-people policies under your able leadership. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 2, 2021

Congratulations to @mkstalin ji and all @arivalayam party workers for their emphatic victory in Tamil Nadu. Hope your tenure will take Tamil Nadu to newer heights of prosperity and welfare for all. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) May 2, 2021

Many congratulations Thiru @mkstalin on your stupendous victory! I am sure you will carry forward the social justice legacy of respected Kalaignar Karunanidhi ji and live up to the expectations of dravidian brothers and sisters. — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 2, 2021

As counting progresses, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has maintained a comfortable lead in 99 Assembly constituencies. The alliance that wins 71 out of 140 seats will clinch power in the state. Several leaders congratulated Pinarayi Vijayan’s LDF, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, NCP leader Praful Patel and PM Modi.

I would like to congratulate Shri @vijayanpinarayi and the LDF for winning the Kerala Assembly elections. We will continue working together on a wide range of subjects and to ensure India mitigates the COVID-19 global pandemic. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

Congratulations to the Chief Minister of Kerala Shri @vijayanpinarayi on his party’s victory in Kerala Assembly elections. My best wishes to him for his next tenure. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 2, 2021

Heartfelt congratulations @vijayanpinarayi sir.



People of Kerala have reposed faith in you becoz of ur pro-people governance. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 2, 2021

Congratulations to Shri. Pinarayi Vijayan & left democratic front alliance for a historical victory in the #Kerala State polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state & taking it to greater heights of progress.@vijayanpinarayi @CMOKerala #keralaelections2021 #keralaelections — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) May 2, 2021

The results come at a time when 3,92,488 new COVID cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan reported 72.72 percent of the new cases.

India's total active caseload has reached 33,49,644. It now comprises 17.13 percent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 80,934 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

