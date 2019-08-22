Congratulate PM Modi for his 2nd term electoral victory: President Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his first leg of the three-nation tour to France, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain. PM Modi reached in France on August 22 and met French President Emmanuel Macron. While addressing the joint statement along with PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron said, "I am meeting you (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) the first time after you won the election for the second term." "I congratulate you for your victory, which also shows how good is the democracy of India," Macron added.