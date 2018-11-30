I congratulate Argentinian hockey team for winning their first match: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Buenos Aires on Friday congratulated the Hockey team of Argentina on their win in the ongoing Men's Hockey World Cup in Odisha. PM Modi while addressing a gathering at 'Yoga For Peace' event said, "I congratulate the Argentinian hockey team for winning their first match during the Hockey World Cup being held in Odisha, India. Best wishes to the team for the coming matches." PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Argentina to attend 13th G20 Summit. PM Modi's visit will conclude on December 1.