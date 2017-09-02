Congo dampens Ghana's hopes of another World Cup qualification

Accra, Sep 2 (IANS) Ghana's Black Stars failed to beat Congo to brighten their chances of qualifying for a fourth straight FIFA World Cup participation.

Both sides settled for a 1-1 draw in the power-packed game played at the Baba Yara sports stadium in Kumasi, Ghana's second largest commercial city, on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bifouma Thievy grabbed the opener for Congo in the 18th minute after defender Joseph Attamah Larweh failed to deal with the ball in the half of the Black Stars.

Midfielder Thomas Partey equalised for Ghana in the second half, five minutes to the end of proceedings.

Before this match, Ghana were back into contention for a place in the Russian World Cup after Uganda defeated Egypt 1-0 in the other Group E encounter on Thursday.

With Friday's draw, the Black Stars lie third in the group behind leaders Uganda and Egypt.

Ghana will play Congo in the reverse fixture four days later in Brazaville.

