Conglomeration of all faiths at 'Roza-Iftar' in Ajmer

The city of Ajmer in north-western state of Rajasthan is the land, where religions flourish. The amity between the faiths is the hallmark of the city and festivals celebrated here highlight this inter-woven multi-religiosity time to time. Alongside number of festivals celebrated here, the month of Ramzan ushers as a fest not just for Muslims but for all. Roza-Iftar, a daily ritual performed during the evenings of Ramzan is a special occasion in the city when Hindus organize evening snacks for their Muslim brethren. Since 1998, Rajesh Tondon in Nagina Baag locality has been organizing Iftar Party during the month of Ramzan inviting people from different religions under one roof. It was an incredible scene to cherish when Muslims were paying their evening Namaz at one side of the courtyard of a Hindu temple and on the other Hindus were seen worshipping their deities. After Muslim brothers performed their evening Namaz and Hindus offered prayers at the temple, they both sat together with several others who were invited at this fest to celebrate the long cherished fraternity among different religions. Ramadan is the month to boost the bond between different communities. The key objective behind organizing this Iftar party was to bring members of all communities on a single platform. Events like these are happening all across the nation in this holy month of Ramadan. These festivals not just showcase the variety of cultures present in India but bolster the bond of unity in its multi- religious society.