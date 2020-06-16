Cong Urges Govt to Brief Parties on Situation at Indo-China Border

After the killing of one army officer and two soldiers in a "violent face-off between India and China on Monday night at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, the Congress party has asked the government of India to convene a meeting to brief political parties about the ground situation at the border.

"Death of Army officer, two soldiers in violent face-off with Chinese troops shocking and unacceptable," Congress was quoted by PTI as saying.

The party further added,

""(It is a) Matter of serious national concern as it has grave implications for national security. Govt should immediately convene meeting to brief political parties about ground situation."" -

Randeep Singh Surjewala, a leader of INC, has also posted a detailed response of the party questioning the silence of PM Modi on this issue.

If true, reports of killing of our brave officer & soldiers by Chinese are deeply shocking, horrifying & unacceptable.



To the distress & dismay of the entire Nation, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi & Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh remain absolutely ‘mum’.



Our Statement: pic.twitter.com/kjLwzu8njp







— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh called for a strong response to the repeated violations of the Indian territory by China.

"Our soldiers are not fair game that every few days officers and men should be killed or injured defending borders," Singh said reacting to the development on border, which came as the armies on the two sides were reportedly in the process of disengagement.

"It's time now for India to stand up to these incursions that are blatant violation of our territorial rights and put a stop to such attacks on our territorial integrity," said the Chief Minister. Every sign of weakness on the part of India would make the Chinese reaction more belligerent, he added.

The BJP is yet to respond on the latest developments at the border.

Also Read: What Happened in 1975? The Last Skirmish at India-China Border

. Read more on News by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on News by The Quint.