Cong ups ante at CWC meet: Sonia says crisis on LAC attributable to Modi govt's 'mismanagement'

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Lambasting the Modi government over the border standoff with China, the Congress on Tuesday asked as to what steps it was taking to ensure that the earlier status is restored in eastern Ladakh as party chief Sonia Gandhi blamed the Centre's 'mismanagement' and 'wrong policies' for the crisis.

Deliberating on the issue of 'brazen transgressions' by China at a four-hour virtual meeting, the Congress Working Committee said the party has consistently raised it but the only replies by the government and its allies were in the form of 'denials, disinformation and diversions'.

It urged the prime minister to uphold his promise that the sacrifice of Indian soldiers would not go in vain.

At the meeting, Rahul Gandhi, who has been firing salvos daily at the Modi government over the Ladakh situation, said there has been a 'complete and total failure' of foreign policy and accused the prime minister of 'destroying' India's position and 'betraying our Army' by accepting China's stand that it did not occupy any Indian land.

Adopting a resolution that expressed grave concern on the issue and posed several questions to the government, the CWC noted that the PM's statement denying Chinese intrusion has had far reaching implications.

'The Prime Minister cannot allow his words to be used by the Chinese as a vindication of their position, when it is clear that the brazen transgressions into our territory were committed by them and our armed forces were, and are, steadfastly defending our territorial integrity,' the resolution said echoing former prime minister Manmohan Singh's remarks made on Monday that the PM should be 'mindful of his words'.

The crisis on the border, if not tackled firmly, can lead to a serious situation, Manmohan Singh said at the meeting of the Congress' apex body on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) -- the 3,500-km de-facto border with China.

The CWC in its resolution observed with grave concern reports of brazen Chinese transgressions into the Galwan Valley, the Pangong Tso Lake Area and the Hot Springs. 'Let no one, including the Chinese, be in doubt that these are inalienable and integral parts of India's sovereign territory,' it said.

The CWC asserted that India's territorial integrity is non-negotiable and noted that it remains firmly committed for building a strong national consensus to defend India's national interest and defeat the nefarious designs and agenda of China.

'What steps will the government take to ensure restoration of status quo ante,' the apex body of the Congress asked in its resolution.

'For China to make audacious claims over our territory, including the Galwan Valley, by resorting to unilateral and unprovoked acts of transgression and incursion, simply cannot be tolerated or accepted,' it said.

The central government is duty bound to protect every inch of India's territory and repulse every intrusion firmly and decisively, it said.

The CWC also passed two other resolutions criticising the government over its handling the COVOD-19 crisis and the raising petrol prices for 17 consecutive days.

Targeting the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi said India's relations with once friendly neighbours lie in tatters.

'The established institutional structure of diplomacy has been demolished by the PM. Our relations with our once friendly neighbours lie in tatters. Our time tested relationship with our traditional allies has been interrupted,' he said.

'China has brazenly occupied our territory. The PM has destroyed our position and betrayed our army by accepting their position that they occupied no Indian land.

'The Chinese can't be permitted to get away with this unacceptable usurpation of our land,' he said.

Noting the Congress has consistently raised the issue, the CWC said the only replies by the government and its allies were in the form of denials, disinformation and diversions.

'The facts emerging now are in direct contrast to the narrative that the government is seeking to propagate to the people, it said.

Chairing the meeting which also discussed the situation due to coronavirus, Sonia Gandhi said that the 'mismanagement' of the COVID-19 pandemic will be recorded as one of 'most disastrous failures' of the Narendra Modi government.

