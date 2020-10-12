Cong spokesperson Kushboo quits party, says she was 'suppressed'

(Eds: Adds details) Chennai, Oct 12 (PTI) Congress national spokesperson Kushboo Sundar on Monday resigned from the primary membership of the party protesting against what she called some leaders 'dictating terms' and 'suppressing' her.

The party, meanwhile, announced in Delhi that Sundar was removed from her post of All India Congress Committee spokesperson with 'immediate effect' while Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said her decision was no loss to the party.

Sundar, a popular Tamil actor, who was with the DMK before joining the national party in 2014 sent her resignation letter to Congress top leader Sonia Gandhi.

'Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely are being pushed and suppressed,' she claimed.

Her resignation letter was made available to media outlets amid a buzz that she was all set to join the BJP.

AICC Secretary In Charge of Communications, Pranav Jha in a statement said: 'Kushboo Sundar is hereby dropped as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect.' The party she intended to join would not gain anything and her resignation was no loss to the Congress party,TNCC president K S Alagiri said in a statement.

Though the party gave her importance andappointed her to the key position of national spokesperson, her involvement in party work over thepast few monthswas 'pretty less,' Alagiri said.

Pointing to her participation in a party held protest over Hathras case days ago here and a press conferenceto oppose farm laws in addition to her recent denial over joining the BJP, the TNCC leader said only she neededto explain her decision.

Kushboo however said in her letter that she decided to endherassociation with the Congress party only after a long andthorough 'thought process' over a period of time She joined the DMK in May 2010 and when she moved out,she had said that she was stressed when her dedication andhard work continued to be a one-way path.

The 50-year old actor-politician had hit out at the BJP governments at the Centre and Uttar Pradeshin the Congress organised demonstration.

On October 10, the actor, on her twitter handle, had given a hint of quitting Congress saying: 'Many see a change in me. Well as you age, you evolve n grow, learn n unlearn, perceptions change, likes n dislikes too, thoughts n ideas take a new shape, dreams are new, you understand the difference between like n love, between right n wrong. Change is inevitable.' Kushboo, wife of noted Tamil filmmaker Sundar C, became a household name in Tamil Nadu after the 1991Tamil flick 'Chinna Thambi,' became a box-office hit inwhich she paired with actor Prabhu and she has been popular in television shows as well.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI