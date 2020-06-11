Cong Sarpanch Killed in J&K: Will Kashmiri Pandits Still Return?

On the evening of 8 June 2020, a sarpanch of Lok Bhawan in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was killed by Islamist terrorists. The sarpanch, Ajay Pandita (Bharti), was associated with the Congress party, and belonged to the minority Kashmiri Hindu community in the Valley. The same community, known as Kashmiri Pandits, was first persecuted and then driven out of their homes by separatists and terrorists in 1990. The ethnic cleansing of Pandits was seen as having tacit, and often even explicit, support from many sections of the majority Muslim community in Kashmir.

The murdered sarpanch (and his family) have spent much of the year in Kashmir, in their native village, for over a decade now. They have been part and parcel of the social milieu since their voluntary return to Kashmir post-1990. In an interview to the local press, which has surfaced on social media, Bharti was seen lamenting the J&K administration’s lack of acknowledgment of the security concerns raised by him. This is perhaps the first killing of a Kashmiri Pandit after a long time – the last being the massacre of 24 Kashmiri Pandits at Nadimarg village in Pulwama district on 23 March 2003.

Kashmir’s ‘Separatist Ecosystem’ – And the Routine ‘Labelling’ of Pandits As ‘Indian Agents’

The Resistance Front (TRF), which is reportedly a proxy of Pakistan’s foremost terrorist group, Laskhar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for Bharti’s murder. The handout released by the terror outfit termed the deceased sarpanch as a ‘political leech’ and ‘collaborator of the occupational regime’. However, J&K Police Chief Dilbag Singh stated that local Hizbul terrorists had killed the sarpanch.

Earlier too Kashmiri Pandits were often labelled as ‘Indian agents’ and ‘collaborators’ by the separatist ecosystem, and this justification would be offered for their targeted killings – in 1989-1990 – by the terrorists in the Valley. One may recall the killings of Pandit Tika Lal Taploo, Justice Neelkanth Ganjoo, Advocate Prem Nath Bhat, Sarwanand Koul ‘Premi’, Lassa Koul and many others.

The separatist ecosystem in Kashmir, comprising elite civil society members – journalists, media persons, academicians, writers, and politicians – has been in place for over thirty years now. It created a narrative which offered cover to the separatist/terror activities under the garb of ‘justice’ and ‘rights’. If accountability was sought from this cabal, they would cry ‘freedom of speech’, ‘oppression’, and what not. The ecosystem would lay down the ground work, the terrorists would do the killing, and then the ecosystem would offer a rationale behind the killing and violence. This ecosystem would often get the (direct or tacit) support of the Indian commentariat as well as international intelligentsia.

We have the case of Syed Ghulam Nabi Fai, a Kashmiri-origin American who would lobby against India, for the ‘cause of Kashmir’ at global platforms on behalf of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Through the Washington-based Kashmiri American Council (KAC), he would organise conferences in the United States and Europe which would be sponsored by the ISI, and attended by the Indian intelligentsia. Present at one such conference organised by Fai in 2005, was Dilip Padgaonkar, who would later be appointed as an interlocutor for J&K in 2010 by the then Dr Manmohan Singh-led central government. Radha Kumar, another interlocutor on the same team, was soon after slammed by a colleague for attending a Kashmir seminar in Europe organised by the reportedly ISI-linked Abdul Majeed Tramboo’s organisation, ‘Tramboo Centre’. Fai was convicted in 2011 for illegal lobbying and receiving funding from the ISI.

‘Denial of Facts’ About Kashmiri Pandit Exodus

This very ecosystem has often campaigned against Kashmiri Pandits – be it their employment in J&K, meagre relief funds to displaced families post 1990, revocation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution or the latest domicile rules. A recent example is that of Haseeb Drabu, former finance minister of Jammu and Kashmir, who implied that the Pandits were ‘collaborators’ / ‘agents’ in an article in Greater Kashmir.