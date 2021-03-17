Cong responsible for infiltration in NE, militancy in J&K : Adityanath

·5-min read

(With new intro, more details) Hojai/Kalaigaon/Rangia (Assam), Mar 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesay slammed the Congress for lack of development and infiltration in the north east and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing three back-to-back public rallies at Hojai, Kalaigaon and Rangiya in poll-bound Assam, the senior BJP leader charged the Congress of 'ignoring the people's welfare and development of the region in its quest for power'.

'Congress never worked for development and progress of the region or the country's unity or welfare of the people, but only to grab power. This resulted in forcing the people of the north east to endure its misrule and the problem of illegal migration for a long time.

'Northeast looked for development under the earlier governments for so many years. But there was none as progress was not in their (Congress') agenda', Adityanath said at Hojai.

Lauding the efforts of the BJP-led government at the Centre, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not restrict it to the 'Look East Policy' but looked Beyond and implemented the 'Act East Policy' for the development of the region. He also directed each of his cabinet ministers to spend one day in the region to oversee implementation of welfare schemes.

Mounting an attack on the Congress, Adityanath said it had introduced Article 370 which provided for special status to Jammu and Kashmir in 1952 paving the way for entry of militants in the northernmost state.

'Congress had put restrictions on the movement of people from other states to Kashmir and buying land there. But now with the revocation of Article 370 by the NDA government at the Centre, anybody from any part of the country can buy property there,' he added.

Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee had strongly opposed Article 370 calling it a threat to national unity as there cannot be two Constitutions, two flags and two prime ministers in one country, the BJP leader said.

The Bharatiya Jana Sangh was the forerunner of the BJP, which came into being in 1980.

'Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah fulfilled Mukherjee's dream by revoking Article 370 and drove the last nail to end militancy in Kashmir', he said adding the Centre has also done daring work by abolishing instant triple talaq.

At the Kalaigaon rally Aditynath lambasted the Congress-led Grand Alliance in Assam and said the grand old party has joined hands with Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF, which is infamous for carrying out infiltration in Assam .

'They (Congress) have always supported infiltration.

It has formed a 'Mahajot' and is trying to influence the election. This is why this Assembly election is important - it will save the civilisation, culture and identity of Assam,' he added.

The election to the 126-seat Assam assembly will be held in three phases from March 27.

Adityanath claimed that under the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal the sstate has become free from terrorism and insurgency and is well on the path of development.

'This is new India. No one can be allowed to play with civilisation and culture. No one is allowed to play with the country's security and sovereignty.

'We (BJP) will not discriminate in our developmental schemes on the grounds of caste, community, religion, region or language. We are for development for all, but appeasement to none,' he asserted.

Adityanath said the way BJP freed Srimanta Sankardeva's birthplace (Bordowa) of infiltration will make Assam free from illegal immigrants.

'Srimanta Sankardeva was a visionary leader who planted the seed of cultural nationalism in India and drew attention towards infiltration. That's why Sankardeva was never duly recognised by the Congress. The party always did appeasement politics,' was his rather surprising comment on the Vaishnavite scholar.

Srimanta Sankardeva was born in 1449 and died in 1568, while the immigration from the then East Bengal, which came to be known as East Pakistan after Partition, started in early 20th century.

The infiltration problem in the state got into limelight in the post-Independence era.

Adityanath said the people need a government like the Modi government, which defended the country with the surgical strike in Pakistan administered Kashmir in 2016 when that country intruded, brought about development and unity to the country and provided employment opportunities to the youth.

Modi, he said, has never discriminated among the people of the country but has taken everyone along irrespective of religion, region, caste or language for their welfare and progress,.

'Development for all is the prime minister's and BJP's moto,' Adityanath said.

Under Modi's leadership during the last six years the BJP government undertook welfare schemes for all citizens, irrespective of the various differences. It provided benefits under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, free LPG to women under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, LED bulbs, electricity, drinking water to each household, Rs five lakh insurance cover for the economically deprived, besides water to agricultural fields, he said.

He also referred to US President Joe Biden appreciating Modi for effectively handling the COVID-19 pandemic in India, vaccinating its citizens and also sending vaccines to friendly countries.

In the meeting at Rangia, Adityanath said the construction of the Ram temple has begun and invited the people of Assam to visit Ayodhya once the structure is ready.

PTI TR ESB KK KK KK

Latest stories

  • Sanjay Bangar 'Gatecrashes' Bumrah, Sanjana's Wedding With Memes after Mayank Agarwal's Goof Up

    Mayank Agarwal tweeted out a warm congratulatory message from his official Twitter account to wish Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan on their wedding. The Indian batsman, however, accidentally tagged Royal Challengers Bangalore batting coach Sanjay Bangar instead of Sanjana Ganesan.

  • 43% Week-on-Week Rise in New COVID Cases, Deaths up by 37%: Centre

    Sixty percent of all active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra, a Health Ministry official said.

  • Suryakumar Yadav's Omission From Third T20I May Be Disappointing But These Memes Aren't

    With Rohit Sharma returning to the side, Suryakumar Yadav did not find a place in the playing XI against England on Tuesday in the third T20I contest.

  • Gauahar Khan to Remain in Institutional Quarantine After Brush with BMC Over Coronavirus Guidelines

    Gauahar Khan has landed in a controversy after she allegedly flouted coronavirus guidelines after reportedly testing positive for the infection on March 11.

  • Why home-produced Covid vaccine hasn't helped India, Russia and China rollouts

    Challenge of reaching vast, far-flung populations is combined with a lack of public interestCoronavirus – latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverage Red Square, Moscow. Photograph: Yuri Kadobnov/AFP/Getty The day India started coronavirus vaccinations, Amit Mehra’s name was on the priority list. But he never made an appointment. “I’m not inclined to get vaccinated just because it’s available,” says the 47-year-old Delhi hospital worker. Two and a half thousand miles away, strolling past a popup inoculation centre near Red Square in Moscow, Magomed Zurabov is similarly reluctant. Suspicious that the pandemic was deliberately engineered, he has no intention of being vaccinated, he says. Instead, he is “taking the necessary precautions”: wearing a mask and using disinfectant. As vaccinations rates soar in Israel, the UK, the United Arab Emirates and other countries that have monopolised supply, and poorer nations make do with a trickle of doses, a third category are beginning long climbs. Supply is less of an issue in Russia, China or India, all of which produce their own vaccines. But their respective government programmes have had slow starts, and there has been little public clamour to speed things up. “People have not shown that eagerness and urgency to be vaccinated,” says Ajeet Jain, a doctor at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in Delhi. “India is going through that phase where the disease is no longer prevalent except in a few states. People are relaxed that the disease is over from their point of view.” A woman receives a dose of a Covid-19 jab at Dasappa hospital in Bangalore, India, this week. Photograph: Jagadeesh Nv/EPA The experience of India, Russia and China may prove, in time, to be typical. Even once vaccine shortages are alleviated, much of the world could still take years to achieve widespread Covid-19 vaccination, encumbered by the challenges of reaching vast and far-flung populations, lack of interest from the public and other, more pressing health priorities. Some countries may shake off growing pains: India’s rollout has accelerated in the past fortnight, with private clinics enlisted to help administer shots and new groups, including anyone over 60, invited to make appointments. The programme hit 3m doses a day this week which, if maintained, would put it within reach of its target of vaccinating 20% of the population by August. Uptake was slower than expected among the 30 million healthcare and frontline workers who were prioritised for the first round of doses, with some hesitant about receiving Covaxin, a locally developed vaccine that was pressed into use before the release of phase 3 trial results. (Interim data has since shown that it is 81% effective.) “That caused quite a bit of confusion, as a result of which healthcare workers who were supposed to be vaccinated in the first round, and who understood this process a little better than other people, didn’t come forward as much as they should have,” says Dr Shahid Jameel, a virologist and director of the Trivedi school of biosciences at Ashoka University. graphic India has also held off from deploying its entire workforce of vaccine deliverers to fight Covid-19, keeping about half at work administering jabs for other deadly diseases, Jameel says. “There is a childhood immunisation programme, there is one for pregnant mothers, and they have to go on unhindered despite Covid.” The most significant impediment may be that, since September, virus rates in India have dropped steeply. And in a country with a median age of about 28, Covid-19 has not proved especially deadly, implicated in about 160,000 recorded deaths, a third of the number of Indians who die from tuberculosis each year. Signs of a second wave taking off in the past week may change the calculation for some. “Look at death rates in South Asia and you’ll know why people are not dying to get vaccinated,” says Oommen C Kurian, a senior fellow at Delhi’s Observer Research Foundation thinktank. “Their sense of risk is considerably lower than, say, a Londoner.” The same is true for the average resident of Beijing, though not for demographic reasons. China has employed blunt but effective quarantine measures to contain Sars-CoV-2 successfully, and life in the country has largely returned to normal. Though it authorised its first vaccines for emergency use in July, just 4% of the country has been vaccinated so far. “One of the most important contributors is this perception that China has a low risk of infection,” said Yanzhong Huang, director of the Center for Global Health Studies at Seton Hall University in New Jersey. “So people think, why bother to get vaccinated? We’re already safe.” The country aims to inoculate 40% of its population by July, a target that will require administering about 4m shots a day, up from about 640,000 a day on the latest public figures. But Beijing must also balance commitments to supply at least 463m doses to countries overseas, many of them donations to strategic partners. So far, it is under little pressure to hoard those vaccines for use at home. “People view this as an example of China being a global leader, something that showcases China being a responsible and reliable great power,” Huang says. Russia has been hit harder by the virus, losing 90,000 lives on official figures thought to be a significant underestimate. But there, too, uptake of the vaccine is tracking well short of government targets of inoculating 60% of the population by mid-year. A poll of Russians this month found that two-thirds were unwilling to receive the locally developed Sputnik-V shot, in spite of peer-reviewed research suggesting that it is safe and effective. Their scepticism extended to the origins of the coronavirus, with 64% believing that it was a biological weapon, the independent poll said. (Most virologists disagree and say there is no evidence that the virus was engineered.) Lack of trust in the Russian government is a key hurdle, says Sergei Rybakov, a representative of the Doctors’ alliance, an opposition-linked medical union that has criticised the official response to the pandemic. Though the state has marketed Sputnik-V overseas, including with its own Twitter account, it has done less to promote the vaccine among Russians, he says. “The task of the state is to show that the vaccine is necessary, the vaccine is safe. In Russia this hasn’t been done to the extent it needs to be,” Rybakov said. “You need to show people that not getting the vaccine is more dangerous than getting it.” Similar hurdles are likely to slow rollouts elsewhere, too, as countries assemble one of the largest logistical operations most have ever undertaken. Even once supplies are secured, some may struggle for years to reach the 70% of the population thought to be required for herd immunity, says Babak Javid, an infectious diseases scientist at the University of California, San Francisco. They might focus their efforts instead on reaching healthcare workers and the most vulnerable, he says. “You’re not going to eliminate Covid deaths, but you’ll eliminate the likelihood of healthcare infrastructure being overwhelmed.”

  • Ambani bomb scare: NIA seizes Mercedes car; key recoveries made

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the recovery of an explosives-laden Scorpio SUV car near billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai last month, has seized a black Mercedes-Benz car, reports say. The anti-terror agency has made some key recoveries from the Mercedes car, which arrested police officer Sachin Vaze allegedly used to drive. Here are more details on this.

  • BJP paid Rs 7 crore to buy a film star, claims Bengal actress

    Tollywood actor Sreelekha Mitra has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party offered to pay Rs 7 crore to rope in a famous star ahead of the Bengal Assembly elections. She made these allegations on social media on Monday. The post has, since, gone viral.

  • 23,179 new COVID cases, 84 deaths in Maharashtra in 24 hours; Mumbai see 2,377 fresh cases

    The Covid-19 is worsening day by day as Maharashtra today broke another record with 23,179 new cases, while Mumbai saw 2,377 fresh cases in 24 hours. This comes even as the state is increasing vaccination with a record 2,64,897 people receiving coronavirus jabs on Tuesday. This was the highest number of people vaccinated in a day in the state since the inoculation drive began in January, an official said.

  • This is What Michelle Obama Had to Say on Meghan's Oprah Interview

    Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, accused an unidentified royal family member of raising racist concerns about their son.

  • Why is India Not Allowing All Adults to Take the COVID Vaccine?

    Why are we denying vulnerable adults, regardless of age /co-morbidities, the jab when we are sitting on spare doses?

  • As New CP Nagrale Admits 'Turmoil' in Mumbai Police, Fadnavis Reveals Sachin Waze's 'Shiv Sena' Link

    Maharashtra former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that Waze was a Shiv Sena member.

  • PM Modi’s Principal Advisor PK Sinha Steps Down: Report

    PK Sinha was appointed the Principal Advisor to the PM in September 2019.

  • 'Need to Defeat BJP...Couldn't See it Happening in Cong': PC Chako Welcomed in NCP by Sharad Pawar

    Chacko, who quit the Congress over his differences with the party leaders in Kerala, earlier on Tuesday said NCP is a partner of the CPI (M)-led LDF in the southern state and he would work for the victory of the Left candidates in the April 6 Assembly polls.

  • African-American Woman Married into British Aristocracy Feels Meghan Markle Took Things Too 'Personally'

    Rose, as a fellow African-American, says she would have suggested Meghan ease the transition and 'understand the structure in which the Royal Family operates in and to do your best not to take anything personally'.

  • India to Get New Vaccine Candidate? Dr Reddy's Completes Phase 3 Trial of Sputnik, Results in April

    The results of Sputnik V’s trials are awaited by different stakeholders and the data/results of Phase-3 trials will be available in early April.

  • Param Bir Singh removed as Mumbai police chief amid Vaze row

    Senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale will be the new Mumbai Police Commissioner.

  • COVID Vaccines: Maha MP, Javadekar Blame Each Other as Cases Surge

    India reported 28,903 new COVID-19 cases, 17,741 recoveries and 188 deaths in twenty four hours.

  • UK PM Boris Johnson Defends AstraZeneca Vaccine: 'Being Made in India to US, Used Over World'

    Germany, Italy and France on Monday joined others in suspending the vaccine.

  • Maharashtra in Beginning of 2nd Covid Wave, Prepare for Worst-Case Scenario in Coming Months: Centre

    Maharashtra accounts for 56 per cent of all active cases in India currently, with eight of the top 10 districts in the country being in the state.

  • IPL 2021: Records which Suresh Raina can break this season

    Chennai Super Kings have commenced their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League edition. The Yellow Army, which failed to secure the playoffs berth last year, would be aiming to make a turnaround. Notably, the MS Dhoni-led side will have the services of Suresh Raina this time, who had opted out of the previous edition. Here are the records he can break this season.