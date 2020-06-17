Cong removes Sanjay Jha as spokesperson after critical article

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday removed Sanjay Jha as a party spokesperson, days after he wrote a newspaper article critical of the party.

Gandhi also approved the appointment of Abhishek Dutt and Sadhna Bharti as national media panelists for the Congress.

'Congress president has also approved that Sanjay Jha be dropped as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect,' the party said in an official statement.

In the article published a few days ago, Jha had said, 'The Congress has demonstrated extraordinary lassitude, and its lackadaisical attitude towards its own political obsolescence is baffling...” 'I would like to call a spade a spade here and a shovel: there has been no serious effort to get the party up and running with any sense of urgency,” he had said in the article in 'The Times of India'.

“There are many in the party who cannot comprehend this perceptible listlessness. For someone like me, for instance, permanently wedded to Gandhian philosophy and Nehruvian outlook that defines the Congress, it is dismaying to see its painful disintegration,' he had said. PTI SKC TIR TIR