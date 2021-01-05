Cong relieves Gohil from AICC Bihar in-charge post, appoints Bhakta Charan Das

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday relieved senior party leader Shaktisinh Gohil from his duties as the AICC's Bihar in-charge and appointed Bhakta Charan Das in his place.

Gohil, who had been the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Bihar for close to three years, had asked the party high command to relieve him from the post at the earliest.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has accepted the willingness of Shaktisinh Gohil to be relieved from his duties as AICC in-charge of Bihar, a statement issued by general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, said.

Following this, the Congress president has appointed Bhakta Charan Das as AICC in-charge of Bihar with immediate effect, in addition to the current responsibility as in-charge of Mizoram and Manipur, the statement said.

Gohil will continue as in-charge of Delhi, it said.

Gohil, who is also one of the party's national spokespersons and a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, had earlier said on Twitter, 'Due to personal reasons, I have requested our party high command to allocate me lighter work for next few months and to relieve me ASAP as Bihar in charge.' The development comes after the Congress' dismal performance in the Bihar assembly elections. The party had contested 70 seats of the 243-strong assembly but won only 19 in the October-November polls.

The tally is eight less than the seats won by the grand old party in 2015 as a member of the grouping which also had Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in it at that time.