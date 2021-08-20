Cong needs support of other parties to achieve its dynastic goals: BJP on Opposition meeting

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Taking on the Congress over a meeting of Opposition leaders called by its president Sonia Gandhi, the BJP on Friday said the party has now been reduced to a fringe element in national politics and needs the help of others to achieve its own dynastic goals.

Gandhi held a virtual meeting with the leaders of 19 political parties, including the chief ministers of some Opposition-ruled states, to boost Opposition unity and evolve a common strategy to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Taking a dig at the Congress, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said it has been reduced to a 'virtual party', which not only conducts virtual meetings but 'literally exists only on the virtual platforms alone'.

Asserting that the people of the country can see through the 'much-hyped' Opposition unity, he said, 'The Congress today has been reduced to a fringe element in national politics. The country had long lost its faith in the Congress. Today, it appears that the Congress has finally lost faith in itself and needs the help of other parties to achieve its own dynastic goals.' Hitting out at the Congress, Patra said it makes unnecessary noises at virtual meetings but sadly, drowns a 'real Parliament' with its anarchy.

Stating that the people of the country have full faith in the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the Centre is following the mantra of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and now, 'Sabka Prayas' to establish a 'new India of the 21st century'.

The virtual meeting called by Gandhi was one of the biggest gatherings of Opposition leaders in recent times. It was attended by NCP's Sharad Pawar, TMC's Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and DMK's M K Stalin, among others. PTI JTR RC

