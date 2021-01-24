Cong MP Ravneet Bittu heckled by protesting farmers at Singhu border

Ravneet Singh Bittu, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana speaking to ANI on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, who went to participate in 'Kisan Sansad' organised at Singh border's Guru Tegh Bahadur memorial, faced a backlash on Sunday, as he was heckled by protesting farmers at Singhu border in Delhi.

A visual of the incident shows that he had to run away from the spot to save his life.

In the visuals, it can be seen that farmers raised slogans against the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Punjab's Ludhiana, forcing him to run away from the spot.

#WATCH: Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu was allegedly heckled by protesting farmers at Singhu border in Delhi. (Note - Strong Language) pic.twitter.com/NCM41JM7Ve — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2021

After the incident, Bittu told ANI that he went to the Singhu border along with party leader Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Kulbir Singh Zira. Bittu remarked that there are miscreant elements and people carrying Khalistani flags in the farmers' protest.

"The event was organised by farmer leaders. It was a parliament wherein everyone was allowed to present their views. We were speculating that the incident (that happened today) could have happened yesterday and hence we did not come here. Our party leaders asked us to be part of Kisan Sansad today to convey the party's message and hence we went there without any security," he said.

"Farmers welcomed us when we reached there. And all of sudden, we were ambushed, as if by guerilla warriors who were armed with sticks and other weapons. We were attacked in a planned manner. It was big planning to kill us. Many of them were carrying weapons. We do not know who exactly they were. They will be dealt with the law. We will not take any action as it will affect the farmers' movement which is still going on," he added.

The Congress MP further called himself a target of the attack.

"I have been saying for a while. There are miscreant elements, people carrying Khalistani flags. But what can farmer leaders do to verify identities in such numbers of people? Rs 1 crore to 80 lakhs is given to such elements for waving flags and I am a target anyway," he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have given formal permission for the Kisan tractor rally on January 26.

The eleventh round of talks between farmers and the government was held on Friday, which remained inconclusive.

The talks between farmer unions and the government have seemingly broken down after the former insisted on their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws and the latter asked them to reconsider its offer to put these laws on hold for about 18 months.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)