Cong MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment notice in LS on farmers' issue

Congress MP Manickam Tagore (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the condition of farmers who have been protesting on the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws and to direct the Government to repeal the anti-farmers legislations.

"I thereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- to discuss about the condition of farmers who have been protesting on the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers" Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and direct the Government to repeal the anti-farmers legislations," wrote Tagore in his notice.

Earlier on Thursday, Tagore gave the adjournment notice to discuss the Pegasus issue in presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister in Lok Sabha.

The opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their twin demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into the allegations of surveillance. The two Houses have been witnessing protests from the Opposition since the start of the monsoon session on July 19.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal including members from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) met President of India Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapathi Bhavan on Saturday. The delegation appealed to the President to ask the Centre to allow the opposition to discuss the farm laws and Pegasus issues in the Parliament.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal has been protesting at the Parliament for many days for the repeal of the three farm laws. (ANI)