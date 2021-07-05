Cong MLAs to meet KC Venugopal amid reshuffle exercise in party's Haryana unit

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Amid reshuffle exercise in Haryana Congress, group of party MLAs from the state will meet Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal in the national capital on Monday, said sources.

After a gap of almost six years, Haryana Congress has started an organisational reshuffle in the state.

The party had dismantled district Congress committees in the state in 2015 and now it has decided to organise them. However, this step has caused infighting in Haryana Congress as a few days back as a group of 19 party MLAs from the former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda camp met AICC in-charge of the state Vivek Bansal.

According to the sources, the MLAs conveyed to Bansal that leadership in the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) should be changed. Besides, MLAs alleged that they were ignored by the organisation as well as by HPCC chief Selja in taking key decisions and that there was a delay in the expansion of the party in the state.

Following this, PCC chief Kumari Selja had also met Venugopal on Friday. (ANI)