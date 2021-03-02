Cong Members In Jammu Burn Effigy Of Ghulam Azad For Praising Modi

The Quint
·3-min read

Congress party activists on Tuesday, 2 March burnt Ghulam Nabi Azad’s effigy in Jammu, outside the Press Club after the veteran party leader’s remarks in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

The Congress party activists from the Youth Congress and National Students’ Union of India sloganeered against Azad, demanding him to be ousted from the party, and accused him of working against the party, and weakening it “for personal gains” at the behest of the BJP, reported PTI.

The protest was led by former general secretary of J-K Congress, Mohammad Shahnawaz Choudhary, who said, “Congress has always put him (Azad) on the top and when the party needed his experience at the time of crisis, he came to Jammu and Kashmir and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi who deprived us of statehood.”

Choudhary, a District Development Council (DDC) member, stated that the protesters are on the streets to express their anger.

Adding that Rahul and Sonia Gandhi are the “real leaders” of the party, Choudhary reportedly said, "We are foot soldiers of the party and anyone conspiring against the party leadership will have to face our anger.”

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, the chief of Congress in Jammu & Kashmir, has been called to Delhi to discuss the protests, and told ANI that he is “dismayed” over Azad’s ‘doublespeak’, praising the prime minister in Jammu, reported IANS.

Also Read: ‘PM Doesn’t Hide His True Self’: Ghulam Nabi Azad Lauds Modi Again

What Did Azad Say?

Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday, 28 February, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as someone who “does not hide his true self.” Azad, according to media reports, was speaking at a function organised by Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust in Jammu.

In his speech, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister went on to draw parallels between himself and the PM, despite them being “political rivals”.

"“I like a lot of things about many leaders. There are many big leaders. Even our prime minister comes from a village and he used to sell tea. We are political rivals, but I appreciate the fact that he does not hide his true self.”" - Ghulam Nabi Azad

Azad also said that those who hide their true selves are living in a bubble, and that a person should be proud (of his reality).

PM Modi Praises Azad


PM Modi had earlier in February teared up and delivered an emotionally charged speech on Azad’s retirement from the Rajya Sabha. Modi had bid farewell to Azad on Tuesday, 9 February, calling him a “true friend”.

Modi had also said that the Opposition leader who will replace Azad will “have difficulty matching his work because he (Azad) was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House.”

Meanwhile, Azad had lauded Modi back then, too, saying that the latter knew how to keep the personal and the political separate.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

Also Read: An Emotional PM Modi Bids Adieu to Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha

. Read more on India by The Quint.Cong Members In Jammu Burn Effigy Of Ghulam Azad For Praising ModiDMK Deals It Tough: No Seat Sharing Consensus With Allies . Read more on India by The Quint.

Latest stories

  • 'Absolutely heartbreaking': Woman calls husband, records video for family; then dies by suicide

    The incident took place on February 25 and police identified the victim as Ayesha Khan (23) who also spoke to her husband and parents before taking the extreme step, an official said.

  • Arjun Kapoor Had the Funniest Response to Kareena Kapoor's First Photo on Instagram After Delivery

    Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby boy on February 21. She delivered her second baby at the city's Breach Candy Hospital.

  • How to Register for Covid-19 Vaccine in India, Request for Change of Centre and Other Facts

    Elaborating the process of registration on the Co-WIN app, Sharma said that so farm more than 50 lakh people have registered for get vaccinated.

  • ‘Inspired by the CM’, Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal Joins AAP

    Inspired by the “honest governance” of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Sehgal has chosen to join the AAP.

  • Wondering What Your Voice Will Sound Like on Mars? NASA Can Show You

    NASA has just released an amusing simulator that can record your voice (or any other sound) and "convert" it as if it were emitted from the red planet.

  • COVID-19: Japan asks China to stop anal swab tests on its citizens

    Tokyo [Japan], March 2 (ANI): Expressing concerns over the coronavirus testing methods, Japan has requested China not to subject Japanese citizens to anal COVID-19 tests after receiving complaints of "psychological distress" from some of them.

  • 'Don't I Have Rights': Chandrababu Naidu Protests at Tirupati Airport as Cops Deny Entry to Temple Town

    Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President, Andhra Pradesh K Atchannaidu demanded an explanation from the incumbent YSR Congress leaders on why the former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was not allowed to hold his meetings in the state.

  • Aliens are Real? American Airlines Pilot Spots 'Long Cylindrical Object', FBI Confirms 'UFO' Sighting

    A UFO-like object was seen by an American Airlines pilot over Northeast New Mexico on February 21. and the FBI is aware of the unusual sighting.

  • Rahul Gandhi Dances, Does Push-Ups With School Kids in Tamil Nadu

    Rahul Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu, interacted with school students in Kanyakumari.

  • Samsung Galaxy M12 with a 6,000 mAh battery to launch in India on 11 March

    Galaxy M12 will feature a 48 MP quad rear camera setup and a 90 Hz refresh rate display.

  • Guj cops nab man from Rajasthan for abetting wife's suicide

    <p>Ahmedabad, Mar 2 (PTI) Days after a woman committed suicide by jumping into Sabarmati river here leaving behind a video message, the Gujarat police have arrested the victim's husband from neighbouring Rajasthan, an official said on Tuesday.</p>

  • China marches on to militarism and totalitarianism

    Hong Kong, March 2 (ANI): There is growing alarm at the inexorable rise of China, both of its military prowess and its aggressive bullying of other countries plus its subjugation of whole portions of its own population.

  • 'Perfectly Fine After Covid Vaccine, Will Have to Take 2 Doses Before Resuming Work': Narayana Murthy

    In the second phase of Covid-19 inoculation drive, senior citizens and people over 45 years with co-morbidities have been included.

  • Rahul Gandhi's Viral Photo Revealing 'Abs of a Boxer' Has Everyone Asking Him for Fitness Tips

    Vijender Singh, who won bronze and silver medals for boxing at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, was among those who shared Rahul Gandhi's image, taken shortly after he went swimming wish fishermen in Kerala.

  • British Sikh 'tortured' in India after arrest must be freed, say MPs

    Nearly 140 parliamentarians warn trumped-up charges could result in death penalty for Jagtar Singh Johal Briton Jagtar Singh Johal (c) being escorted to a court in Ludhiana, Punjab in November 2017. Photograph: Shammi Mehra/AFP/Getty Images Nearly 140 MPs and peers have written to Dominic Raab urging him to do more to secure the release of a young Sikh man facing the death penalty in India after a confession allegedly extracted under torture. The letter calls on the foreign secretary to accept that Jagtar Singh Johal is being detained arbitrarily, and says at least three of the charges levelled against him carried the death penalty. In the letter the parliamentarians wrote: “When a British national is arbitrarily detained, tortured, and faces a potential death sentence, all on the basis of trumped-up political charges, the British government must make clear this is unacceptable. This is a moment for the UK to take a stand and bring this young British man home.” Signatories include the former Brexit secretary David Davis; the former international development secretary Hilary Benn; the father of the house, Sir Peter Bottomley; the SNP leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford; Sheffield’s mayor, Dan Jarvis; the former Foreign Office minister Lord Hain; the former Liberal Democrat leader Menzies Campbell; and Andrew Rosindell, a Conservative member of the foreign affairs select committee. They claimed in their letter that Johal, who has been detained for three years, is a Sikh human rights activist from Dumbarton who travelled to India in October 2017 to get married and, three weeks after his wedding, was violently arrested by plainclothes police officers in Punjab before being “bound, hooded, and bundled into a car”. “We understand that his arrest was unlawful, amounting in effect to an abduction by the state,” they wrote. They added, after his detention, “Jagtar was brutally tortured with electricity into ‘confessing’ his involvement in an alleged conspiracy.” Jagtar is being supported by the legal NGO Reprieve, which said the charges – of procuring arms, conspiracy to commit murder and a terrorist act – all carry the death penalty in Indian law. It has been alleged he provided £3,000 to a Sikh planning to kill members of the extremist nationalist group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a charge he denies. Despite an extraordinary 145 court appearances, his trial has been repeatedly delayed at the request of the prosecution, and basic information to defence counsel denied. Reprieve deputy director Dan Dolan said: “It’s baffling that the Foreign Office hasn’t sought Jaggi’s release. We’re talking about a young British man facing a death sentence, based on nothing but a supposed confession he recorded after being tortured with electricity. It is about as clear a case of arbitrary detention as you can imagine, but the government hasn’t acted to bring him home. Why?” The issue is likely to be diplomatically sensitive for the prime minister, Boris Johnson, as he seeks to cement economic ties with India by travelling to see its prime minister, Narenda Modi, on a postponed trip, as well as to host Modi as a guest at the UK’s G7 gathering set for Cornwall in June. The wooing of India is part of a wider UK government tilt towards the Indo-Pacific that is likely to be a central feature of the UK’s ‘global Britain’ strategy. • This story was amended on 28 February 2021 to clarify that Jagtar is alleged to have conspired to kill members of the RSS, not to kill Hindus as stated in an earlier version.

  • WWE RAW Results: Bobby Lashley Wins WWE Title; Charlotte Flair to Challenge Asuka

    Sheamus and Drew McIntyre's feud continued, Charlotte Flair announced her WrestleMania ambitions and more.

  • Imran Khan dreams of Gwadar as 'next Dubai' but restricts local Baloch from accessing basic necessities

    Rome [Italy], March 1 (ANI): While Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government "plans" to make Gwadar the "next Dubai" under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative, he is restricting Baloch locals from accessing basic necessities by fortifying the city at the behest of China.

  • Astronauts complete seven hour spacewalk to prep ISS for its new solar panels

    The eight existing solar panels on the ISS are 12 to 20 years old which is past their design lifetime and deteriorating.

  • Rahul’s ‘north-south’ gaffe can be disastrous for Congress

    National parties like Congress should refrain from doing such politics.

  • India vs England, 4th Test: Records that can be scripted

    India and England are all set to lock horns in the final Test of the four-match series in Ahmedabad. The hosts, who lead the series 2-1, need to either win or draw the final Test in order to secure the qualification berth for the ICC WTC final. Meanwhile, plenty of records can be broken in the match. We take a look at the same.