Cong identifies 25 constituencies allotted by DMK; to fight BJP in five

Chennai, Mar 11 (PTI) The DMK and Congress on Thursday reached an agreement on the 25 seats the latter will field its candidates from for the April 6 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, with the national party set to lock horns with rival BJP in five segments including two in Kanyakumari.

The AIADMK allotted six seats to former Union Minister GK Vasan-led Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) and one segment to a local outfit, with candidates of both parties set to contest on the ruling party's Two Leaves symbol.

With today's allocations, AIADMK, eyeing a third record term, would face the polls from 189 of the 234 seats while two more are yet to be allotted.

DMK and ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) agreed upon the six segments the latter will fight from, including four reserved constituencies.

MDMK leader Vaiko also named candidates for all six seats his party has been allotted by the DMK, where it will contest on lead partner's Rising Sun symbol.

Further, TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam struck a poll pact with Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and allotted it six seats including Ambur and Palayamkottai to its partner.

The DMK and Congress agreed on the 25 seats the national party will contest from and this includes five segments presently represented by its party MLAs.

The Congress will take on BJP in Colachel and Vilavankode, both in Kanyakumari, besides Karaikudi and Udhagamandalam--all held by it and Coimbatore South.

Tenkasi, Nanguneri (won by the party in 2016 but lost to AIADMK in 2019 bypoll), Srivillliputhur and Velachery in Chennai are the other seats allotted to it by DMK.

Similarly, VCK will contest from Kattumannarkoil, Arakkonam, Cheyyur, Vanur-- all reserved constituencies and Nagapattinam and Tiruporur, party leader and Lok Sabha member Thol.Thirumavalavan told reporters.

AIADMK ally TMC will fight elections from six seats including Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Patukkotai on the Two Leaves symbol, party chief Vasan said. PTI SA ROH ROH