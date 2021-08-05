Cong that had attacked Darbar Sahib, slaughtered Sikhs in 1984 is questioning me today: Harsimrat

SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal while speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): After Punjab Congress MP Ranveet Singh Bittu slammed Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal for "doing drama" and showing "fake support" to the farmers' cause, Harsimrat hit back at the MP saying, "Congress is the same party who attacked Golden Temple in 1984 and slaughtered hundreds of Sikhs."

She also slammed the Congress leaders for walking out while the farm bills were being passed in Parliament. "Congress party walked out when these black bills were being passed in the Parliament. Party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Gandhi Gandhi both were not in the country at that time, and some 30 plus MPs of Congress were absent from the Rajya Sabha when the bills were passed. This is the same Congress that attacked our guru in 1984, and slaughtered the Sikhs, who are questioning me."

Speaking to ANI, Harsimrat said, "Rahul Gandhi came on a tractor for a photo op but didn't allow the House to function. It is not because of the farm bills, but because of the Pegasus issue." "Pegasus issue is important but it is not killing anyone. More than 500 farmers have died and many are still sitting on roads for more than 8 months now. This killing should be stopped," she said.

Stressing on how she's been protesting in the Parliament for 13 days for the farmers, Harsimrat said, "It is the first time that a minister resigned from 'ministership' and broke the alliance of over 35 years to support the farmers. I am the sole woman protesting in the Parliament for 13 days for the farmers."

Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, a heated argument broke out between Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday when the former accused the latter of getting the farm laws enacted while she was a minister in the Union Cabinet, and added that she 'doing drama' over the laws and showing 'fake support' to the farmers' cause.

The argument took place in Parliament today when SAD MPs were protesting against the new farm laws while Bittu was speaking to reporters.

Bittu alleged that Badal resigned from the Cabinet after getting the laws enacted and repeatedly accused her of doing drama over the news laws.

As Bittu continued to level allegations against Badal, the latter was seen arguing with him for a short while and then continuing with her protest.

Earlier, on Saturday, Badal along with members of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) met President Ram Nath Kovind to ask the Centre to discuss the issue of farm laws and Pegasus in the Parliament.

Farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 last year against the newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over several issues including the new farm laws since the beginning of this session.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament, which started on July 19th, will conclude on August 13. (ANI)