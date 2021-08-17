'Cong Gave me Enough Opportunity': Sushmita Dev Says Joining TMC Not Counter-productive to Oppn Unity

Sushmita Dev, who recently resigned from the Congress to join TMC, said that she will strengthen Mamata Banerjee’s party and added that Sonia Gandhi’s blessings will always be with her. The former president of the Congress party’s women’s wing added that her joining TMC will not be counter-productive in the longer run.

A former MP, Dev was the national spokesperson of the grand old party and the chief of the All India Mahila Congress.

She sent her resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, sources said, but offered no reason for her quitting. In my 30 years in politics, I haven’t demanded anything from the Congress high command, Dev said.

“My joining (TMC) is not counter-productive for the larger picture. I believe I will get Sonia Gandhiji’s blessing. Congress has given me enough opportunity,” she told journalists at a press conference on Tuesday.

TMC senior leader TMC Derek O Brien said that his party is not into poaching and added that if somebody gets inspired by Mamata Banerjee then he will take them into the party. The TMC leader had introduced Susmitha Dev as member of All India Trinamul Congress today in New Delhi and said that Sushmita will travel to Assam and Tripura over the next few weeks.

“I don’t think I have compromised my ideology in joining the TMC My joining the TMC is unconditional and I will take any responsibility given to me by Mamata Banerjee,” Dev said.

On the question of opposition unity, Susmitha Dev said, “My joining is not counter-productive for the larger picture.”

Sources in the TMC said that the stand of the party is clear as far as opposition unity is concerned. The source said that the TMC will go with the Congress in ousting BJP, but if some good leader gets inspired with TMC then they will not stop that too.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee will be participating in a meeting with Sonia Gandhi. TMC will not allow Sushmita’s joining TMC episode as hindrance in opposition alliance.

