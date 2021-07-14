Cong flays Centre for price rise and poor economic management

Bengaluru, Jul 14 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday accused the Centre of poor economic management and failing to contain price rise and said it has resulted in poverty increasing in the country.

Demanding substantial reduction in fuel prices, review of import duties and rationalisation of GST, the party said it would raise the issue of high inflation in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference, Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged that the COVID-19 pandemic and economic mismanagement have rendered crores of people jobless, reduced wages and left many impoverished.

'Instead of putting money in the hands of people, this insensitive government is forcing them to pay higher for basic things,' the Congress spokesperson said.

She claimed that 23 crore people have slipped below the poverty line forcing Indians to withdraw almost Rs 1.25 lakh crore out of their provident funds.

Shrinate said not only prices of petrol, diesel and LPG have risen sharply, but also that of basic commodities like edible oil, pulses, tea, coffee, shampoo and soap.

'The latest reading of inflation is alarming.Retail inflation is well above the RBI's target of 6 per cent at nearly 6.3 per cent.' She alleged that the high inflation was due to the Centre's greed, exploitation and gross economic mismanagement besides profiteering by levying cesses and high import duties.

She also blamed the 'irrational' Goods and Services Tax rates for the price rise.

'The Congress party will raise the issue of high inflation burdening the common man in the forthcoming session of Parliament and demand a full discussion on the subject as well as substantial relief for the people of India,' Shrinate said.