UP Cong chief, workers detained in Lucknow after protest against agriculture sector reform laws

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu, along with supporters, was detained by the police on Monday while staging a protest against the agriculture sector reform laws.

Lallu along with supporters had reached Parivartan Chowk, Lucknow from where he was scheduled to move towards the Raj Bhavan.

However, the administration detained the group at the Chowk.

"We will not let the farmers' voices be suppressed. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we will not let these farm Bills to be implemented in the country. This government wants to promote hoarding," Lallu told ANI here.

Meanwhile, a lathi-charge on Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) workers also took place in Lucknow today.

The PSP workers were staging a protest against unemployment, inflation, and allegations of exploitation of businessmen.

They were planning to march to the Chief Minister's residence for a gherao. The police tried to stop the workers which resulted in a scuffle between the two parties, leading to a lathi charge.

Protests against the agriculture sector reform laws have been ongoing since the past few days in Punjab, Haryana, along with other States in the country.

The three laws are, The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Earlier in the day, a tractor was set on fire near India Gate in Delhi by 15-20 unidentified people belonging to the Punjab Youth Congress.

Five persons were detained by the police in connection with the incident in the national capital. (ANI)

