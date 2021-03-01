Confused About How to Register for Covid-19 Vaccine? Wondering How Much It'll Cost? All You Need to Know

As India gears up for the next phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities, the registration for the vaccine will open on the Co-Win portal at 9:00 am today. Citizens can also register, book appointments via the Arogya Setu app, a government statement mentioned.

[q]What is the process for booking vaccine appointment?[/q]

[ans]Step:1 Use Co-WIN app, or log on to www.cowin.gov.in

Step: 2 Enter your mobile number, get an OTP to create your account, enter OTP and click on the “Verify” button.

Step: 3 You will be directed to the registration of the vaccination’ page. Here choose one photo ID proof, fill in your name, age, gender and upload an identity document.

Step: 4 The page will ask you if you have any comorbidities, which can be answered by simply clicking on ‘yes’, ‘no’. If 45+, upload doctor’s certificate as comorbidity proof.

Step: 5 Once the details are entered for registration, Click on the “Register” button

Step: 6 Once the registration is completed; the system will show the “Account Details”.

Step: 7 A citizen can further add three more people linked with this mobile number by clicking on the “Add More” button.

Step: 8 There will be a button indicating Schedule appointment.

Step: 9 Search a vaccination centre of choice by state, district, block and pin code as per your convenience. Here date and availability will be mentioned.

Step: 10 Click on the book button.

Step: 11 Once the appointment is booked, you can always reschedule it prior to the day of appointment. [/ans]

[q]How can you book for family members?[/q]

[ans]There will be only one live appointment for a beneficiary at any point of time for each dose. The appointments can be made on apps provided, where you can choose the date and location of your choice, prior to the day of scheduled vaccination. For example, for March 1 you can book the appointment now and a slot will be allotted as per availability. However, for any future dates an appointment can also be booked for which vaccination slots are available.[/ans]

[q]What is the time slot for the vaccination drive?[/q]

[ans]Appointments for any date for a COVID Vaccination Center will be closed at 3 pm on that day for which the slots were opened. The vaccination centres are open from 9 am to 3pm. [/ans]

[q]How can you book a second dose?[/q]

[ans]A slot for the second dose will also be booked at the same COVID Vaccination Center on 29th day of the date of appointment of the 1st dose. If a beneficiary cancels a first dose appointment, then the appointment of both doses will be cancelled. Here’s a manual issued for the Citizen Registration & Appointment for Vaccination, it has also been uploaded on the websites of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority (NHA). [/ans]

[q]Are there any specific comorbidities for people who can be vaccinated?[/q]

[ans]Yes, the Union Health Ministry has specified 20 comorbidities among people aged between 45 and 59 years who will get the vaccine. It includes- heart failure with hospital admission in past year, moderate or severe valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, CT/ MRI-documented stroke, diabetes of over 10 years or with complications, hypertension, end-stage kidney disease on haemodialysis, diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after 2000 or currently on any cancer therapy.[/ans]

[q]Is Covid Vaccine free of cost?[/q]

[ans]The COVID-19 vaccine will be given free of cost at government hospitals, while people will need to pay for it at private facilities. Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of vaccine.

[/ans]